A man died after he was stabbed multiple times near Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday, according to police.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 9 p.m. about a stabbing near Atlantic Avenue and Flatbush Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn, police said. A man was found at the scene with multiple stab wounds to his chest.

The victim was taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he later died. The man has not yet been identified.

No arrests had yet been made. An investigation is ongoing.