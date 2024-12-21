Shooting suspects jump on train after opening fire on 2 at Brooklyn subway platform

An afternoon shooting in Brooklyn sent two people to the hospital and shut down a subway stop as police investigated the daytime violence.

Police said two men were shot shortly before 3:30 p.m. in Gravesend at the Avenue U stop off East 15th Street.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the leg and an 18-year-old was grazed in the stomach, according to investigators. Both were transported to a nearby hospital and were expected to survive.

The shots were fired on the subway platform of the Q train, according to law enforcement sources. Following the shootings, two suspects escaped on a train.

The two suspects were still being sought by police hours later, but no suspect descriptions were being publicly distributed.

A motive for the shooting was not known.