Shooting suspects jump on train after opening fire on 2 at Brooklyn subway platform

Two suspects were wanted in a Saturday afternoon shooting on a Q train subway platform in Brooklyn, according to law enforcement

By Marc Santia and NBC New York Staff

An afternoon shooting in Brooklyn sent two people to the hospital and shut down a subway stop as police investigated the daytime violence.

Police said two men were shot shortly before 3:30 p.m. in Gravesend at the Avenue U stop off East 15th Street.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the leg and an 18-year-old was grazed in the stomach, according to investigators. Both were transported to a nearby hospital and were expected to survive.

The shots were fired on the subway platform of the Q train, according to law enforcement sources. Following the shootings, two suspects escaped on a train.

The two suspects were still being sought by police hours later, but no suspect descriptions were being publicly distributed.

A motive for the shooting was not known.

