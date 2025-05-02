The show must go on, just not at the Brooklyn Mirage.

The popular music venue in East Williamsburg canceled its entire weekend lineup one day after pulling the plug on DJ Sara Landry, only hours before she was scheduled to take the stage.

"We want to be clear: the venue is show ready and the New Mirage has been built to exacting safety, structural, mechanical and technical specifications," the Brooklyn Mirage Instagram account said Thursday. "However, we were not able to meet the final inspection deadline today."

Not even 24 hours later, the venue's organizers called it quits on the rest of the acts scheduled for the first weekend in May, including a second show by Landry.

"We are actively collaborating with a wide range of city officials to meet all requirements, and we look forward to opening as soon as possible," a Friday post read.

Landry documented her frustrations on Instagram as well, outlining refund opportunities before surprising fans with a pop-up show later that night. Her previously scheduled Friday night show was also moved to Knockdown Center.

May 1 was supposed to mark the long-awaited return of the venue, which has gained some virality in past weeks over its marketing efforts on social media to publicize the costly renovations.

Attention-grabbing videos were circulating online highlighting the brand new renovations made to the space, including a larger dance floor and better audio. One clip presented a faux focus group pointing out many of the popular complaints about the Brooklyn music venue.

Ticketholders for the canceled shows were promised refunds. It wasn't clear if any future dates were also in jeopardy, but the Mirage said further updates would be shared next week.