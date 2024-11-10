Brooklyn

Attempted kidnapper arrested for trying to rip 6-year-old boy away from Brooklyn dad: NYPD

By NBC New York Staff

A man was arrested on Saturday accused of grabbing a young child and trying to abduct him from his father while the family walked down a Brooklyn street.

Police said the attempting kidnapping happened in the middle of the day, around 3:30 p.m., on Kingston Avenue in Crown Heights.

Video shared to social media captured the shocking moment the man scooped up the 6-year-old boy with both arms and lifts him into the air. The boy is still holding the hand of his father, who manages to hang on to his son and pull him back down to the ground.

Police said there were no serious injuries to the young boy.

By the next morning, the NYPD said a 28-year-old male who lives on the same block where the attempted kidnapping took place was placed under arrest. He facing charges of kidnapping, harassment and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

The motive behind the incident remains unclear. Police said their investigation is ongoing.

