Worker stabbed to death at Brooklyn homeless shelter

The NYPD is looking for the masked attacker who stabbed a Brooklyn shelter worker to death Thursday night, police said.

The stabbing occurred just after 6 p.m. at the shelter on East New York Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old male victim in the lobby of the shelter with stab wounds to his neck and abdomen, the NYPD said.

The victim was taken by paramedics to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center but did not survive.

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. The suspect was described as wearing a black ski mask and baseball cap when he left the scene heading northbound on Sackman Street after the attack, according to police.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The victim's name has not been released.