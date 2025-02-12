Crime Stoppers

Woman nearly raped in Brooklyn Heights lobby in broad daylight

Cops say the suspect stole her chain, cellphone and purse before running off

By NBC New York Staff

Police released surveillance images of the suspect.
Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a man they say robbed and tried to rape a woman in the lobby of a Brooklyn Heights building in the middle of the morning this week.

According to the NYPD, the 51-year-old woman was in a lobby near Montague and Henry streets shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday when a strange man walked up and forced her into a basement stairwell. He punched her and tried to rape her, police say, before stealing her chain, cellphone and purse.

The man then ran off toward Henry Street.

The woman suffered cuts to her face along with scratches and bruising; she was taken to a hospital and is expected to be physically OK.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

