Brooklyn

Man dies while running the Brooklyn Half Marathon

By NBC New York Staff

A 31-year-old man died while running the Brooklyn Half Marathon on Saturday morning, race officials said.

The runner made it roughly eight miles through the Brooklyn borough course when he "experienced a medical incident" along Ocean Parkway.

"It is with sadness and heavy hearts that we confirm the passing of one of today’s race participants," Rob Simmelkjaer, the CEO of New York Road Runners, said in a statement.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“On behalf of the whole running community, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones.”

Officials said CPR was performed on the man before he was transported to Maimonides Medical Center. Additional details about the runner were not known, except that Saturday's race was his first with NYRR.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Three years ago, 30-year-old David Reichman died during the same race. He had just crossed the finish line at the Coney Island boardwalk when he suffered cardiac arrest.

Some 28,000 runners were estimated to be on the half marathon course on Saturday.

Brooklyn news

From Park Slope to Dumbo to Bushwick to Brooklyn Heights and all points between, NBC New York covers Brooklyn news, weather, traffic and more.

New York Liberty 7 hours ago

Reigning WNBA champs New York Liberty play season opener Saturday: how to watch

Brooklyn May 13

Knife-wielding man shot and killed by police in Brooklyn, NYPD says

Police confirm 30-year-old David Reichman died from a heart attack after the Brooklyn Half Marathon. Melissa Colorado reports.

This article tagged under:

Brooklyn
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us