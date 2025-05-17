A 31-year-old man died while running the Brooklyn Half Marathon on Saturday morning, race officials said.

The runner made it roughly eight miles through the Brooklyn borough course when he "experienced a medical incident" along Ocean Parkway.

"It is with sadness and heavy hearts that we confirm the passing of one of today’s race participants," Rob Simmelkjaer, the CEO of New York Road Runners, said in a statement.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“On behalf of the whole running community, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones.”

Officials said CPR was performed on the man before he was transported to Maimonides Medical Center. Additional details about the runner were not known, except that Saturday's race was his first with NYRR.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Three years ago, 30-year-old David Reichman died during the same race. He had just crossed the finish line at the Coney Island boardwalk when he suffered cardiac arrest.

Some 28,000 runners were estimated to be on the half marathon course on Saturday.

Police confirm 30-year-old David Reichman died from a heart attack after the Brooklyn Half Marathon. Melissa Colorado reports.