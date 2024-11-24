Brooklyn

8-year-old found safe after Brooklyn carjacker gets behind the wheel: police

Police said the young girl had been left unattended in the back of the vehicle Saturday

By NBC New York Staff

A little girl is safe and a brief carjacking ride through Brooklyn on Saturday.

Police said the 8-year-old girl had been left unattended inside the backseat of a vehicle when a man stole the car and took it for a brief joyride in Brownsville.

The NYPD said she had been left alone in a Dodge Durango on Rockaway Parkway near Avenue A just before 3 p.m. on Saturday.

That's when the man got behind the wheel of the vehicle and took off, according to police. He dumped the car and the girl about a mile and a half north at Grafton Street and Pitkin Avenue about 30 minutes later.

Police said the child was found inside the car without injury.

No suspect description has been released by authorities.

