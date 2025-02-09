Mother arrested day after 6-year-old girl found dead in tub of water in Brooklyn home: Sources

The mother of a 6-year-old girl who died after being found unconscious in a tub of water in a Brooklyn home has been arrested, according to law enforcement sources.

The arrest came Saturday evening, almost 24 hours after police responded to the Elton Street home in Cypress Hills Friday afternoon. Officers saw the young girl was unconscious and unresponsive in a tub of water, sources told NBC New York.

She was rushed to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The 26-year-old mother is facing assault and reckless endangerment charges.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The circumstances surrounding the girl's death were still not known as of Sunday morning. The city's medical examiner will determine her cause of death.