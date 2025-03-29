Brooklyn shelter slashing suspect shot by police after brief foot chase: NYPD

A brief foot chase in a Brooklyn neighborhood ended with police shooting a suspect accused of slashing another man at a men's shelter.

The NYPD said a 911 call came in around 11:40 p.m. Friday for reports of a slashing at a Flatbush shelter on Duryea Place. When responding officers arrived, a 29-year-old suspect fled on foot.

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said, at an overnight press briefing, the officers ran after the suspect for nearly three blocks before making a sudden stop on 21st Street and "multiple intentional movements," like he had a firearm. Then he allegedly charged at the officer.

"This encounter took approximately four seconds. At this time, our officer had to defend himself. He fired his weapon multiple times, striking the preparator twice," Chell said.

Investigators on the scene recovered a knife and "an additional cutting instrument," the chief said. The 29-year-old alleged slasher was taken to the hospital and was expected to survive. Charges were still pending as of Saturday morning.

Police said the suspect has multiple prior arrests and a prior conviction, including a stabbing several months ago in Manhattan were he allegedly slashed two people using a pair of scissors.