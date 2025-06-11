Commuter Alert

Brooklyn Bridge closed to traffic in one direction due to overturned vehicle

The Manhattan-bound side of the Brooklyn Bridge is closed to traffic as a result of an overturned vehicle, New York City emergency management officials announced on social media.

News 4 has reached out to the FDNY for more information.

Commuter Alert
