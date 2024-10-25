Beloved makeshift Bed-Stuy Aquarium paved over by NYC crews

City crews paved over the beloved Bed-Stuy Aquarium, the makeshift pond that used to be home to dozens of goldfish, upsetting neighbors and leaving some remembering the community site.

It happened late Thursday near Tompkins Avenue and Hancock Street.

“Everyone is grieving, it gave a community a sense of place we can go, belonging,” Kossivi Alokovi said.

While Alf Erlandson told News 4, "It's disappointing."

The handful of fish who survived the ordeal are now in a bucket on a bench and the missing pond is decorated with flickering candles and bunches of flowers.

Residents called this place the "Bed-Stuy Aquarium.” The nearby bright blue and orange pole organizers painted serves a reminder of what this community lost late Thursday. The community members who cared for the fish cobbled the pond together over the summer; they added coral and other decorations.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

In August, they told us a leaky fire hydrant, and a sunken area around it made it all possible.

The sudden change came after members of the FDNY did an inspection, later DEP crews did the paving.

A representative for the agency cited concerns the fire hydrant would freeze over this winter and become inoperable.

The spokesperson added, “We’re looking forward to working with community members to find an appropriate alternative location for this impromptu gem, including in a community garden a half a block away.”

“If the city wants to work with us and relocate it, that would make me extremely happy. But otherwise they came and murdered all our fish twice in two days these guys,” Roey Rozen said.

Rozen got so upset on Friday, he used his finger to write “fish pond” in the wet cement. Afterwards, two DEP police officers detained him, but eventually let him go.

Rozen said, "I narrowly escaped arrest but I mean I understand the city to an extent that you have to follow the rules and the guidelines but things like that bring the community together, I don't see the city making any initiatives towards."

The FDNY added a lock to the hydrant to keep it from leaking. City officials also say the new concrete is there to ensure pedestrian safety.