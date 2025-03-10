3-year-old boy covered in bruises dies after being dumped outside Brooklyn hospital: sources

Investigators were looking for the parents of a 3-year-old boy left abandoned outside of a Brooklyn hospital on Sunday and declared dead a short time after he was discovered.

Police said the young boy was found unconscious outside of University Hospital at Downstate around 11:30 a.m. He was rushed inside of the hospital but could not be saved.

According to law enforcement sources, the boy had bruising on his body. The extent of his injuries and what caused his death were under investigation.

Officials believe a man and a woman dumped the boy, but it wasn't immediately clear what connection they had to the 3-year-old. Police were seen canvassing the neighborhood around the hospital, looking for any video evidence and talking to potential witnesses.

The NYPD has not released any names or additional information about the parents of the child or any potential suspects as of late Sunday.