Man's body found on Coney Island beach: Police

By Tom Shea

The shirtless body of a man was found on a Coney Island beach after washing ashore, according to police.

The unidentified man was found unresponsive and laying face up on the beach at West 25th Street near the Riegelmann Boardwalk just before 7:30 a.m., police said. There were pants on the man, but no shirt.

EMS was called and later pronounced him dead at the scene. There were no apparent signs of injuries, according to police.

The medical examiner had not yet determined a cause of death. A Parks Department employee was the first person to spot the body, which appeared as if it had washed up on shore, a police source said.

An investigation is ongoing.

