Fake NYPD officers storm Brooklyn bodega, reviving union push for panic buttons

The United Bodegas of America says the latest incident underscores the need for panic buttons in these shops, and they plan to reiterate that to the governor

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A $5,000 reward is being offered in the case of four suspects who dressed up like NYPD officers and stormed a bodega in Brooklyn, forcing people to the floor in a terrifying ordeal caught on camera.

Jarring surveillance footage shows the suspects show guns and force at least three people to the ground inside the store on Sunday morning in Bedford-Stuyvesant, near Marcus Garvey Boulevard.

It's unclear if those people were employees or customers. No injuries were reported.

United Bodegas of America (UBS), which is offering the reward, says the thieves got away with lottery tickets and cash. All four of them were wearing NYPD raid jackets, baseball hats and black ski masks.

The union says the latest incident underscores the need for panic buttons in these shops, and they plan to reiterate that to the governor.

The push for panic buttons took off after the death of 15-year-old Junior Guzman, who was stabbed in a brutal gang attack at a Bronx deli in 2018 after being mistaken for a rival gang member.

Since then, advocates have called for wider usage of panic buttons to be installed behind the counter. With one click, a deli worker could reach police immediately. Funding has long been an issue, and advocates say the few milllion dollars in state tax breaks allocated to small businesses to invest in security measures is insufficient.

"If we had panic buttons, these fake cops would be behind bars today. Our city’s weak bail reforms
have turned bodegas into hunting grounds for violent criminals," UBA spokesman Fernando Mateo said. "Enough is enough. We demand immediate action to protect the backbone of our neighborhood bodegas."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

