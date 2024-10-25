NYC paved over the ‘Bed-Stuy Aquarium' — and people have feelings

The Bed-Stuy Aquarium, the divisive sidewalk puddle full of goldfish near a leaky hydrant that has alternately been destroyed -- and resurrected as a neighborhood icon -- is no more, forever this time.

The city paved it over.

The makeshift animal home at the corner of Tompkins Avenue and Hancock Street found virality online over the summer. Some lauded the uniquely Brooklyn aspect of the street puddle, replete with goldfish and aquarium accessories, along with fake coral. Others said putting the fish in the puddle was cruel -- or stupid.

For its part, the Department of Environmental Preservation says it's looking to continue the community's effort by housing a bunch of goldfish nearby, perhaps in a garden.

"We’re looking forward to working with community members to find an appropriate alternative location for this impromptu gem, including in a community garden half a block away," DEP said in a statement. "This allows us to keep New Yorkers safe by ensuring that the previously leaking fire hydrant doesn’t freeze over and become inoperable."

"Following the recent FDNY inspection, the hydrant has been repaired to ensure it is ready for any emergencies," the statement continued. "A lock has been installed to prevent the hydrant from leaking further, and new concrete has been poured to ensure pedestrian safety."

Video posted to Reddit showed a police officer standing guard as crews cemented the beloved -- or maligned -- goldfish puddle. The entire area was roped off to keep out potential obstructors.

Based on the Reddit response, people were over it, mostly.

"This was a cute few months for IG influencers, but needed to get fixed. Even if it wasn’t to fix the hydrant, it’s not like a 4 inch deep puddle wouldn’t freeze in the winter anyway," one Redditor posted.

One proponent of the aquarium pointed out others in the borough aren't free, nor do they have goldfish. That poster also cited the 24/7 viewability of the aquarium as a plus. People who supported the aquarium gathered there Friday to express their disappointment. One tried to write "fish pond" in wet cement and was quickly hustled away.

Je-Quan Irving and his friends are responsible for turning what would normally be a forgettable patch of wet dirt into the fish home and sidewalk attraction, as first reported by Hell Gate.

Goldfish are surprisingly resilient, but keeping them in the shallow pond has plenty of risks, said veterinarian Julius Tepper, who runs the Long Island Fish Hospital.

"You’ve got issues with pollution that could be a problem. You've got issues with predatory birds," Tepper previously told News 4.

There was also the question of what would happen to the fish in colder months.