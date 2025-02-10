FDNY says crews slowed by cars blocking hydrants at deadly Brooklyn house fire

The FDNY called out drivers Sunday who parked in front of fire hydrants, slowing firefighters down at a deadly house fire in Brooklyn.

Firefighters were dispatched to a Bay Ridge home on 80th Street around 4 a.m. on Sunday. Three victims were found inside and transported to local hospitals, including a 34-year-old mother and her toddler.

The third victim, a 37-year-old man, did not survive.

Early Sunday morning in Brooklyn, parked cars blocked the two closest fire hydrants as firefighters responded to a fire at about 3:45 a.m. The fire turned fatal. Seconds count in an emergency. Keeping fire hydrants unobstructed helps firefighters respond quickly.



Crews said their response was slowed down because of two cars parked in front of hydrants.

"Cars parked on hydrants are part of the reason we have the outcome that we have here today. The entire fire department is begging New Yorkers 'do not leave your cars on fire hydrants.' Seconds count... there's no time to waste," NYC Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker said.

The fire department said it took crews about an hour to get the fire under control. Officials, however, couldn't say how much time was lost because of the parked cars.

The cause was still under investigation Sunday night.