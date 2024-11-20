Video showed the moment a man plowed his SUV into a group of people in a Bronx parking lot, sending five people to the hospital in an incident stemming from some sort of argument.

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by NBC New York showed a group huddled out in a lot on West 234th Street and Broadway in the Kingsbridge neighborhood earlier in November. The driver of the BMW could be seen on video getting out of the car, and after a brief exchange in the parking lot with others, he got back in the SUV.

The driver then circled around the lot before accelerating and targeting the crowd. He ran over at least five people, all of whom were rushed to the hospital with injuries.

"I’m in the hospital. I can’t move anything," said Curtis Parker, who was among those struck by the vehicle.

Parker said he suffered a broken pelvis, but doesn't remember anything about what happened.

"I didn’t know I was rolled over by a car until after," he told News 4, adding that he didn't know who had hit him, either.

After the initial shock, people could be seen on the video scrambling around the parking lot, some tending to the victims left on the ground. One of those was Parker, who has been confined to a bed in the weeks after the incident.

"I can’t use a toilet, I can’t walk, I can’t do nothing. I am off work right now," he said.

Police are searching for the man who was last seen leaving the area in the SUV. Parker spoke with detectives, pleading with them to find the man who gave him the traumatic injuries. He still does not know how long he will be in the hospital for.

Four others hurt in the incident were expected to recover.