Suspects seen on video violently attack off-duty NYPD officer in Bronx, steal gun and wallet

New video showed an attack and violent robbery of an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx — with the suspects seen kicking him so hard in the head, sources said it left a shoe imprint on his face and cause serious head injuries.

The 27-year-old victim was on St. Peters Avenue in Westchester Square shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday when cops say two suspects attacked him. They held a knife to his throat, then stole his belongings.

Video showed the duo dressed in black force the victim to the ground as he was viciously beaten, punching him and rummaging through his pockets, allegedly stealing his iPhone, wallet and eventually taking the officer's registered firearm.

Sources said the officer was in uniform but off-duty at the time of the attack.

Both suspects ran off immediately afterward. The officer was taken to the hospital, where he remained on Monday, recovering. New York City Mayor Eric Adams posted video of the officer, who appeared to be alert and able to talk.

"He’s doing well all things considering. And he’s under good care at Jacobi, one of our finest hospital systems," Adams said.

The mayor called the attack despicable and vowed not to rest until the two people responsible were in police custody.

"When you have dangerous individuals, it doesn’t matter if it is an off-duty officer or a civilian — they will cause harm and have total disregard," said Adams. "But we have a message for the two people who assaulted our officer: We will find you."

The suspects remain on the run. One of the individuals was identified as 23-year-old Taveon Hargrove. They shared his photo (below). Hargrove's father was later arrested for trying to make a purchase using the officer's credit card, according to law enforcement sources.

The other suspect had not yet been unidentified had not been identified as of Monday morning.

"In just the past month, we’ve seen some heinous attacks on police officers in NYC, including: one with part of his finger bitten off; another with part of his ear bitten off; and this latest vicious assault resulting in severe fractures to an officer’s face, among too many others," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a post on social media. "Attack one of our own and you will get the full force of the greatest police department in the world coming for you, just like Taveon Hargrove does now."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.