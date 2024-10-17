Trump to visit Bronx barbershop ahead of Al Smith dinner

Former President Donald Trump is expected to visit a barbershop in the Bronx Thursday ahead of his scheduled appearance at the noted Al Smith dinner in the city later in the evening, according to an employee.

It's not clear if he's getting his hair done.

A large security detail, including a huge tent, was seen being set up outside King of Knockouts barbershop in Castle Hill.

A significant law enforcement presence also was evident at the scene. Ahead of Trump's arrival, a protester was taken into custody for transgressing the barricades.

News 4 Heavy security was erected outside the barbershop.

Trump is in New York City for Thursday night's Al Smith charity dinner, where he will be the featured speaker. Presidential candidates typically attend the annual event.

Vice President Kamala Harris has said she will skip it to campaign. A recorded message from her will play instead.