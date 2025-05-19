A second teenage boy, 13 years old, was placed into police custody in connection to the shooting that killed a 16-year-old girl as she rode her scooter near a Bronx school, according to a law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the case.

The 13-year-old boy is facing several charges related to the shooting and was expected to stand before a judge on Monday, the source said. The exact charges were not immediately known.

The arrest comes several days after a 14-year-old boy was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in coordination with the NYPD. The older teen faces two counts of second-degree murder, attempted murder, manslaughter and weapon possession, according to police.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The arrests were made in connection to the May 12 shooting death of Evette Jeffrey, who is believed to have been an unintended target as gunshots rang out near the corner of Home Street and Tinton Avenue in Morrisania near the Bronx Latin school building.

According to preliminary information from multiple law enforcement sources, two groups of rival teen gang members were arguing near the school before a brawl broke out. A gun was allegedly passed over to one of the teens involved in the fight, and shots were fired into the crowd, police said.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

At least one of the bullets struck Jeffrey, a student at nearby Morris Academy, in the head as she rode in the schoolyard on her scooter, gravely injuring her. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

"When the shots are fired, who we believe to be an unintended target is struck and she immediately falls to the ground with a gunshot wound to the head as the other children run away for their lives," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. "She is not engaged in the fight and immediately walks over to another male at the edge of the group, who attempts to pull her to a brick wall for cover."

Family said Jeffrey was always smiling and dreamed of going into the medical field to help others.

"Stop killing each other. Innocent kids are dying. It’s not right," said an aunt of Jeffrey.

It was unclear whether the teens involved in the fight were students at the school where it occurred. An investigation is ongoing.