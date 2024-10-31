Bronx

Woman, 2 men shot to death in NYC home

No arrests have been made. Police say their investigation is ongoing

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are investigating a triple shooting in the Bronx that left a woman and two men dead.

Officers responding to a call about three people shot in a home on Southern Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday encountered the trio. They say a 57-year-old woman had been shot in the head, a 57-year-old man had been shot multiple times throughout his body and a 34-year-old man had been shot in the head.

The two 57-year-olds were pronounced dead at the scene. The 34-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Their identities have not been released.

No arrests have been made. Police say their investigation is ongoing.

