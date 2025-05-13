Authorities are looking for a 14-year-old person of interest in the shooting that killed a 16-year-old girl as she rode on her scooter near a Bronx school a day ago, according to police.

Evette Jeffrey is believed to have been an unintended target, as gunshots rang out near the corner of Home Street and Tinton Avenue in Morrisania just after 5 p.m. Monday near The Bronx Latin School building.

According to preliminary information from multiple law enforcement sources, two groups of teens were arguing near the school before a brawl broke out. A gun was allegedly passed over to one of the teens involved in the fight, and shots were fired into the crowd, police said.

At least one of the bullets struck Jeffrey, a student at nearby Morris Academy, in the head as she rode in the schoolyard on her scooter, gravely injuring her.

"When the shots are fired, who we believe to be an unintended target is struck and she immediately falls to the ground with a gunshot wound to the head as the other children run away for their lives," said NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch. "She is not engaged in the fight and immediately walks over to another male at the edge of the group, who attempts to pull her to a brick wall for cover."

It was unclear whether the teens involved in the fight were students at the school where it occurred.

An investigation is ongoing.