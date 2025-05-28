Second suspect in violent attack, robbery of NYPD officer taken into custody: Sources

A second suspect wanted in connection to a violent attack and robbery of an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx was taken into custody, according to law enforcement sources.

The suspect was arrested late Wednesday afternoon in Richmond, Virginia, multiple law enforcement sources told NBC New York. The arrest was carried out by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force, which is made up of U.S. Marshals and NYPD detectives.

He was caught while wearing a wig as he walked out of a residential building. The identity of the suspect was not immediately shared.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The arrest comes one day after the other suspect in the brutal beatdown was arrested as well. Law enforcement sources say 23-year-old Taveon Hargrove was apprehended Tuesday morning in North Chesterfield, Virginia, a suburb outside of Richmond. Specific charges weren't immediately clear.

It was not clear when Hargrove and the other suspect would be returned to New York to face charges.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Sources said that some time after Hargrove helped carry out the beating, his father was arrested for trying to make a purchase using the cop's credit card. The father was not involved in the beating, law enforcement sources said.

The 27-year-old victim was on St. Peters Avenue in Westchester Square shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday when police say the two suspects attacked him. They held a knife to his throat, then stole his belongings.

Video showed the duo dressed in black force the victim to the ground and beat him, punching him and rummaging through his pockets. They allegedly stole his iPhone, wallet and took his registered firearm.

Sources said the officer was in uniform but off-duty at the time of the attack. He received an ovation from fellow officers as he left the hospital on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.