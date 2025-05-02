Man shot by officer while holding mother at knifepoint in the Bronx, NYPD says

A man holding his mother at knifepoint in a Bronx apartment was shot by an NYPD officer late Thursday night after refusing to drop the kitchen knife, according to police.

Police said they were called to an apartment on Mulford Avenue around 11:20 p.m. after a security guard heard yelling. When they arrived officers saw a man with his arm around his mother's neck and a knife in the other hand, the NYPD said.

The officers tried to get the man to drop the knife for at least two-and-a-half minutes before the man advanced towards the officers and one fired his weapon hitting the suspect, police said.

"The male made numerous threats to kill his mother all while he was still holding her with his arm around her neck and holding the knife," said NYPD Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera. "Numerous times during this interaction, the male moved the knife towards his mother's neck. One officer discharged one round, striking the male and freeing the woman."

The 34-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to the NYPD. The mother, 61, was not physically injured, officials said.

The officers were also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The entire incident was caught on body cameras and is under investigation.