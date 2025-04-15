NYC Subway

Police investigate death of man between two Bronx subway cars

By NBC New York Staff

The NYPD is investigating the death of a man discovered between two subway train cars in the Bronx.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was found under a northbound No. 1 train at Broadway and West 238th St around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, the NYPD said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the FDNY.

No criminality is suspected in the man's death in Kingsbridge, the NYPD said.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

It's unclear if the man's death was as a result of "subway surfing."

New York City launched a campaign in 2024 called "Subway Surfing Kills – Ride Inside, Stay Alive" to bring awareness to the dangers of subway surfing. Mayor Eric Adams has asked residents to call 911 to alert officials to subway surfing so they can deploy drones and first responders.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

NYC Subway
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us