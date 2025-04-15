Police investigate death of man between two Bronx subway cars

The NYPD is investigating the death of a man discovered between two subway train cars in the Bronx.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was found under a northbound No. 1 train at Broadway and West 238th St around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, the NYPD said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the FDNY.

No criminality is suspected in the man's death in Kingsbridge, the NYPD said.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

It's unclear if the man's death was as a result of "subway surfing."

New York City launched a campaign in 2024 called "Subway Surfing Kills – Ride Inside, Stay Alive" to bring awareness to the dangers of subway surfing. Mayor Eric Adams has asked residents to call 911 to alert officials to subway surfing so they can deploy drones and first responders.