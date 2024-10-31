Pirate-costumed robber suspected of assault in Bronx subway station: NYPD

A man in a pirate costume is accused of robbing and assaulting a person inside a Bronx subway station, the NYPD said.

The violent robbery occurred Sunday at 4 a.m. inside the Brook Avenue 6 Train station, which is located at the intersection with East 138th St.

Police said the suspect approached a 32-year-old person at the turnstile and punched them "numerous times" in the face and body. The alleged robber took the victim's AirPods and sneakers before leave the scene, according to NYPD.

The victim sustained minor injuries but did not receive medical attention at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).