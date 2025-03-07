Person of interest questioned in NYC woman's suitcase death mystery: Sources

A person of interest is being questioned in the case of a missing Bronx woman who turned up dead in a suitcase off a highway in Yonkers a day ago, two law enforcement sources said Friday.

They say the individual was no stranger to victim Pamela Alcantara, though didn't elaborate on the relationship. No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

Sources have said remains believed to be those Alcantara were found in a suitcase in a creek near the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers, on Thursday. Her mother told Telemundo 47 she was given the same information.

Alcantara, 26, had last been seen around 2 a.m. Sunday at her home on Morris Avenue. Her mother says she last spoke to her daughter Sunday as she was coming home from a church event and getting ready to head out to another church event in Connecticut. The mother says she never made it there.

The NYPD and Yonkers police have not yet released any information.

Alcantara’s mother says her daughter lived with her ex and had planned to move out.