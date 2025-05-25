Bronx

Off-duty NYPD cop beaten into critical condition, has gun stolen: Police

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are looking for two men they say attacked an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx, forcing him to the ground and breaking multiple bones before stealing his wallet and iPhone, officials say.

The 27-year-old victim was on St. Peters Avenue in Westchester Square shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday when cops say two suspects attacked him. They held a knife to his throat, then stole his belongings.

One of the suspects took the victim's registered firearm and ran off with the other. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition with a head injury.

One suspect has been identified as Taveon Hargrove, 23. They shared his photo (below).

bx robbery suspect
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

The other is unidentified at this time.

