Off-duty NYPD cop beaten into critical condition, has gun stolen: Police

Authorities are looking for two men they say attacked an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx, forcing him to the ground and breaking multiple bones before stealing his wallet and iPhone, officials say.

The 27-year-old victim was on St. Peters Avenue in Westchester Square shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday when cops say two suspects attacked him. They held a knife to his throat, then stole his belongings.

One of the suspects took the victim's registered firearm and ran off with the other. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition with a head injury.

One suspect has been identified as Taveon Hargrove, 23. They shared his photo (below).

The other is unidentified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.