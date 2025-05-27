The search for two suspects in a violent attack on an off-duty but uniformed NYPD officer continues Tuesday, as new video shows the pair kick the victim so hard in the head, sources said they left a shoe imprint on his face.

The 27-year-old victim was on St. Peters Avenue in Westchester Square shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday when cops say two suspects attacked him. They held a knife to his throat, then stole his belongings.

Video shows the duo dressed in black force the victim to the ground and beat him, punching him and rummaging through his pockets, allegedly stealing his iPhone, wallet and taking his registered firearm.

Sources said the officer was in uniform but off-duty at the time of the attack.

Both suspects ran off afterward. The officer was seriously hurt in the attack, but he is expected to recover. He remained at a hospital on Monday.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams posted video of the officer, who appeared to be alert and able to talk.

"He’s doing well all things considering. And he’s under good care at Jacobi, one of our finest hospital systems," Adams said.

The mayor called the attack despicable and vowed not to rest until the suspects are apprehended.

"When you have dangerous individuals, it doesn’t matter if it is an off-duty officer or a civilian — they will cause harm and have total disregard," said Adams. "But we have a message for the two people who assaulted our officer: We will find you."

The suspects remain on the run. One of the individuals was identified as 23-year-old Taveon Hargrove. They shared his photo (below). Hargrove's father was later arrested for trying to make a purchase using the officer's credit card, according to law enforcement sources.

The other suspect had not been identified as of Tuesday morning.

"In just the past month, we’ve seen some heinous attacks on police officers in NYC, including: one with part of his finger bitten off; another with part of his ear bitten off; and this latest vicious assault resulting in severe fractures to an officer’s face, among too many others," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a post on social media. "Attack one of our own and you will get the full force of the greatest police department in the world coming for you, just like Taveon Hargrove does now."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.