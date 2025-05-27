Suspect in custody in violent attack, robbery of NYPD officer: Sources

One suspect is in custody in a violent attack on an off-duty NYPD officer, multiple law enforcement sources say, and the search continues Tuesday for a second, as new video shows the pair kick the victim so hard in the head they leave a shoe imprint on his face.

Police had shared a photo of Taveon Hargrove, 23, as they publicly identified him as a suspect. Law enforcement sources say he was apprehended Tuesday morning in North Chesterfield, Virginia, a suburb outside of Richmond. Specific charges weren't clear.

US Marshals NY/NJ RFTF (Regional Fugitive Task Force), made of marshals and NYPD detectives, took him into custody. Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted.

It wasn't clear when Hargrove would be returned to New York to face charges. Sources say that some time after the beating, his father was arrested for trying to make a purchase using the cop's credit card.

The 27-year-old victim was on St. Peters Avenue in Westchester Square shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday when police say the two suspects attacked him. They held a knife to his throat, then stole his belongings.

Video shows the duo dressed in black force the victim to the ground and beat him, punching him and rummaging through his pockets, allegedly stealing his iPhone, wallet and taking his registered firearm.

Sources said the officer was in uniform but off-duty at the time of the attack. He is expected to recover.

A day ago, New York City Mayor Eric Adams posted video of the officer, who appeared to be alert and able to talk.

"He’s doing well all things considering. And he’s under good care at Jacobi, one of our finest hospital systems," Adams said.

The mayor called the attack despicable and vowed not to rest until the suspects are apprehended.

"When you have dangerous individuals, it doesn’t matter if it is an off-duty officer or a civilian — they will cause harm and have total disregard," said Adams. "But we have a message for the two people who assaulted our officer: We will find you."

The other suspect had not been identified as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.