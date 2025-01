An MTA transit bus was seen dramatically dangling over a roadway in the Bronx Friday morning after crashing through a wall.

No one was injured in the crash, which happened around 8:40 a.m. at the Henry Hudson Parkway on Kappock Street.

It's unclear what led up to the crash. The scene remains active as crews work to investigate the crash and clean up.

Chopper 4