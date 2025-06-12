Father charged after body of missing NYC toddler is found in East River

The father of a 2-year-old New York City boy whose body was found by the Whitestone Bridge a day ago has been charged with murder in the case, authorities confirmed Thursday.

Arius Williams, father of Montrell Williams, who has been missing a month, is also accused of first-degree manslaughter. Attorney information for him wasn't immediately available.

The medical examiner's office is continuing to investigate cause of death, but ruled the manner a homicide.

Montrell's father was the last person seen with him when the pair left a family celebration on May 10, authorities have said. The boy was wearing just a white T-shirt and a diaper when he and his dad wandered off.

That night, the child's 17-year-old mother called police because she was worried about her son. Police took a domestic report, meaning the case was not sent to detectives, according to the sources.

The parents aren't married; it's unclear if they are divorced.

When the father didn't return Montrell home per their custody agreement, the sources say, the mother and other family members called police multiple. It's not clear exactly how many calls were made in what time frame.

According to the sources, the mother saw the father on a street in Manhattan this past Saturday and asked him about their son. The father allegedly pulled out a knife; the mother called police and he was taken into custody. At some point, sources say the father allegedly told the mother he had thrown their son into the Bronx River.

The NYPD says its Internal Affairs Unit launched an investigation into the department's initial handling of the case.