A body believed to be the 2-year-old New York City boy missing for a month has been found by the Whitestone Bridge, in the East River, a source with direct knowledge of the investigation confirmed Wednesday.

The NYPD Harbor Unit discovered the child's body. The identity has yet to be confirmed, but the source says the child is thought to be Montrell Williams. The toddler hasn't been seen since May 10, when he, in a white T-shirt and diaper, and his father wandered off during a family celebration, multiple sources say.

That night, the child's 17-year-old mother called police because she was worried about her son. Police took a domestic report, meaning the case was not sent to detectives, according to the sources.

The parents aren't married; it's unclear if they are divorced.

When the father didn't return Montrell home per their custody agreement, the sources say, the mother and other family members called police multiple. It's not clear exactly how many calls were made in what time frame.

According to the sources, the mother saw the father on a street in Manhattan on Saturday and asked him about their son. The father allegedly pulled out a knife; the mother called police and he was taken into custody. At some point, sources say the father allegedly told the mother he had thrown their 2-year-old into the Bronx River.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The NYPD says its Internal Affairs Unit launched an investigation into the department's initial handling of the case.

Asked Tuesday about the developments in the investigation, Mayor Eric Adams says the exact nature of what happened, including the timeline, remains under investigation.

"We were still investigating all actions, the actions of the dad, the actions of officers who responded, and once we have a full understanding based on the detective division will be able to answer what happened but right now our goal is to try and find the child," Adams said.

"We have to look at every role that our offices responded and you know everything from filling out a domestic incident report to referring to the detective division … that whole process we’re going to examine," he added.