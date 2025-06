Authorities are looking for a missing 2-year-old in the Bronx.

Few details on Montrell Williams' disappearance were immediately available.

The boy was last seen at a building in Hunts Point May 10.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

He is described as having brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen wearing a white shirt and diaper.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP