Man stabbed while riding Bronx subway in apparent unprovoked attack, police say

A 21-year-old subway rider was stabbed in the chest in an apparent unprovoked attack aboard a train in the Bronx, according to police.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. Friday on a southbound 5 train near the White Plains Road and East 219th Street station in the Williamsbridge neighborhood, police said.

The suspect took out a knife and stabbed the victim repeatedly in the chest before running off. He was last seen leaving the 225th Street station, wearing a black vest, blue sweatshirt, gray pants and colorful sneakers.

Police found the victim "conscious and alert" at the station. He was taken to Jacobi Hospital, and is expected to survive. The NYPD released video of the suspect.

According to the latest numbers from police, overall transit crime is down more than 14 percent, year to date. There have been 542 incidents this year compared to 634 in 2024.

Anyone with information regarding the violent incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or can submit tips on the Crimestoppers website.