Man stops for Chinese, loses leg in dramatic NYC car theft

A man who stopped to pick up Chinese food in the Bronx was badly hurt when he tried to prevent a thief from stealing his car Thursday, law enforcement sources say.

Sources say the man left his Infiniti running while he ran into the restaurant on Westchester Avenue. An SUV pulled up, and a suspect got out and jumped into the victim's car. The victim tried to stop the car thief and got dragged two blocks before the suspect crashed the Infiniti into a parked car and fled the scene, sources say.

Much of the chaos was captured on surveillance video.

The victim was left on the ground. He was taken to a hospital, where he was last said to be in critical condition. His leg had to be amputated.

According to officials, an off-duty police officer saw the stolen Infiniti on the highway and it was recovered.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.