Man with gun arrested after trying to enter restricted area at Bronx subway station

A man carrying a firearm with a loaded cartridge in a bag was arrested after trying access a restricted area at a Bronx subway station, according to a senior law enforcement official.

The man was at the Kingsbridge Road subway station along the D line Tuesday afternoon and was trying to go into a restricted area, the law enforcement official told NBC New York.

When police arrived, the man threw the bag he was carrying and ran off. Inside the bag was a gun and what appeared to be a loaded ammo cartridge, the senior law enforcement official said.

Police caught the man soon after and questioned him as to why he had the weapon and why he was at the subway station in the Fordham neighborhood. Neither the man's identity nor any charges have yet been shared.

An investigation is ongoing.