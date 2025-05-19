Bronx

Toddler found alone in the Bronx reunited with parents, police say

By NBC New York Staff

A little boy has been reunited with his family after being found alone over the weekend outside a medical building in the Bronx.

The NYPD on Monday said the toddler was spotted around 3 p.m. Sunday in the Melrose section of the Bronx, prompting a search effort to find his parents.

Hours later came the good news: the parents had been tracked down and reunited with their boy.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Law enforcement sources said an older sibling had been babysitting the boy and lost track of him.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

BronxCrime Stoppers
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us