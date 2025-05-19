Toddler found alone in the Bronx reunited with parents, police say

A little boy has been reunited with his family after being found alone over the weekend outside a medical building in the Bronx.

The NYPD on Monday said the toddler was spotted around 3 p.m. Sunday in the Melrose section of the Bronx, prompting a search effort to find his parents.

Hours later came the good news: the parents had been tracked down and reunited with their boy.

Law enforcement sources said an older sibling had been babysitting the boy and lost track of him.