Bronx

Firefighter badly injured, 13 others hurt in Bronx fire

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

One firefighter was critically injured and more than a dozen other people hurt, when a five-alarm fire engulfed a building in the Bronx on Sunday.

Authorities responding to Devoe Terrace, between Webb Avenue and West 190th Street in University Heights, around 7:30 p.m. found fire leaping from the first floor of a private dwelling.

Of the 14 total people hurt, four of them were firefighters, including the badly injured one. Another nine were civilians. They are expected to be OK.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The nature of the injuries to the critically hurt firefighter weren't immediately clear.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The Red Cross confirmed it was assisting anyone who the fire may have displaced.

This article tagged under:

BronxFires
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us