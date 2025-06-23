Firefighter badly injured, 13 others hurt in Bronx fire

One firefighter was critically injured and more than a dozen other people hurt, when a five-alarm fire engulfed a building in the Bronx on Sunday.

Authorities responding to Devoe Terrace, between Webb Avenue and West 190th Street in University Heights, around 7:30 p.m. found fire leaping from the first floor of a private dwelling.

Of the 14 total people hurt, four of them were firefighters, including the badly injured one. Another nine were civilians. They are expected to be OK.

The nature of the injuries to the critically hurt firefighter weren't immediately clear.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross confirmed it was assisting anyone who the fire may have displaced.