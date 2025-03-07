Bronx

Ex-boyfriend charged with murder, kidnapping in death of Bronx woman found in suitcase

Pamela Alcantara was last seen around 2 a.m. Sunday at her home on Morris Avenue in the Bronx. Four days later, remains believed to be hers turned up off the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers

By Marc Santia and Chris Jose

NBC Universal, Inc.

The ex-boyfriend of a Bronx woman found dead in a suitcase near a Yonkers highway was charged in her murder, according to police.

Junior Perez Diaz was arrested Friday and charged with with second-degree murder, manslaughter and kidnapping in the death of Pamela Alcantara, police said. The 46-year-old Perez Diaz had previously dated Alcantara, according to family members.

Sources previously said remains believed to be of Alcantara were found in a suitcase in a creek near the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers on Thursday. Her mother told Telemundo 47 she was given the same information.

Alcantara, 26, had last been seen around 2 a.m. Sunday at her home on Morris Avenue. Her mother says she last spoke to her daughter Sunday as she was coming home from a church event and getting ready to head out to another church event in Connecticut. The mother says she never made it there.

Alcantara’s mother says her daughter had lived with her ex, but planned to move out.

Attorney information for Perez Diaz, who was arrested after 5 p.m. Friday, was not immediately made available.

