Death of 4-month-old in the Bronx ruled a homicide: NYPD

By NBC New York Staff

NBC New York

The August death of a 4-month-old boy in the Bronx during the summer was ruled a homicide, as the investigation continues, the NYPD announced Thursday.

On Aug.10, at around 9:12 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a child at Eagle Avenue. When officers arrived, according to police, they found an unconscious and unresponsive 4-month-old boy.

The child was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead, police said, adding that there were no visible signs of trauma.

The baby was later identified as Ariel Gonzalez.

However, in an update Thursday, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) deemed the manner of death as a homicide. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

