Bronx

Bronx families taking it ‘minute by minute' weeks after fire displaced hundreds

A clothing and toiletry drive weeks in the making is helping hundreds of people piece back together their lives following a devastating fire in the Bronx

By Jessica Cunnington

NBC Universal, Inc.

Help is still needed in the Bronx for nearly 300 people who lost their homes in a fire at an apartment building on Wallace Avenue in Allerton.

It's been three weeks since the Jan. 10 fire tore through the six-story building, forcing hundreds of people out of their homes in the middle of the night. Many of those tenants forced out have struggled to secure permanent housing.

That includes Nicolet Seymour. After a hotel stay in Harlem courtesy of the American Red Cross, she said her family, which includes her daughter, parents and two dogs, are on the move again.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

"You know how people say day by day, for us it’s minute by minute," Seymour said Friday. "I’ve been wrestling, asking god how can I tell my daughter what happened, she’s [2 years old] going on 3, to make her understand the only home she’s known is not there anymore."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Seymour's next move is to a hotel back in the Bronx through the city's Housing Preservation & Development, which says it is working with tenants who have registered with them for available emergency housing and relocation services.

"We’re in a crunch right now trying to find a place to live, probably double the rent, triple the rent, whatever just to keep our family together," Seymour said.

Through a spokesperson, Parkash Management said it's doing their best to transfer families into apartments at other properties they own in the borough. Seymour, however, said she was not contacted.

News

Philadelphia 19 hours ago

Live Updates: Jet crash in Northeast Philly kills 6 on board, 1 in vehicle

Philadelphia 14 hours ago

What we know about the victims of the medical jet crash in Northeast Philly

Help has also come from their Bronx community, in the form of countless donations. At least 100 bags of goods were donated over the past several weeks and are being made available to the fire victims at a business on White Plains Road this weekend.

Clothes, shoes, toiletries and more have been sorted and stacked by volunteers. The distribution effort will continue Saturday through 7 p.m.

"The community stayed strong and us coming together that means so much, that’s why it’s so hard to leave from our neighborhood," Seymour added.

This article tagged under:

Bronx
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us