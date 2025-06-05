Police search for gunman after 2 teenagers shot in the Bronx

Two 17-year-olds were shot in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon and early in the investigation, they appear to be "unintended targets," according to sources familiar with the incident.

One teenager was shot in the neck and the other in the right arm in the shooting on East 176th Street, police said. Both victims were taken to the a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the NYPD said.

Sources say at least five shots were fired and the suspected gunman is on loose.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The shooting happened between Clay Avenue and Anthony Avenue around 1:20 p.m. The entire block has been roped off by police tape. A stray bullet hole was seen in the back of a nearby unoccupied vehicle.

The investigation is continuing.