Bronx

4-year-old alone for days with corpses of mom, brother in Bronx home before help came: sources

The NYPD is not calling their deaths suspicious, pending results from the medical examiner's autopsy

By NBC New York Staff

A 4-year-old girl's screams went unanswered "for days" following the deaths of her mother and brother inside a Bronx home, law enforcement sources said Saturday.

Officers responded to the Wakefield apartment on East 231st Street around 8:30 p.m. on Friday after the 38-year-old mother and her 8-year-old son were discovered dead by family members, according to those sources.

Neighbors told police they had heard the young girl "screaming for days" before another daughter and the mother's dad visited the apartment for a wellness check, the sources added.

Officials said it's not yet clear how long the mother and son had been dead before Friday's tragic discovery.

The 4-year-old girl was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated.

The NYPD is not calling their deaths suspicious, pending results from the medical examiner's autopsy.

This article tagged under:

Bronx
