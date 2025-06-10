Bronx

Bronx 2-year-old Montrell Williams went missing in May. Police, neighbors have few answers

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 2-year-old boy from the Bronx hasn't been seen since early May, and neither police nor neighbors have much information about the child or what could have happened — leaving the question: Where is Montrell Williams?

The last person to see the boy alive was his father, whom he was with during a custodial visit at an apartment building in Hunts Point on May 10. Law enforcement sources said the two were last seen on Hunts Point Avenue, with Montrell wearing just a white T-shirt and a diaper.

He vanished at that time, but the search for Montrell wasn't shared with the media until Monday. His disappearance and the details surrounding it left those who live in the area baffled.

missing bronx boy
Handout
Handout
Police released this photo of Montrell.

"Where's the mother? Where's the family? What's going on? In this neighborhood?," said neighbor Martha Ramirez. "Wow. I never seen him before."

NBC New York showed Montrell's photo around the neighborhood, but no one seemed to recognize him. Many have since wondered where the mother and the child's extended family have been in the 31 days since the boy went missing. Police did not have answers to that issue.

Law enforcement sources said they had been questioning Montrell's father at a stationhouse in Mott Haven, but no charges had yet been filed. There was no immediately word whether police believe foul play had been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

