Bronx man using walker shot in the head in deadly double bystander shooting: NYPD

Police had not announced any arrests as of Monday afternoon

By NBC New York Staff

Police say two innocent bystanders were shot in the Bronx on Sunday, when a man using a walker took a bullet to the head and died.

Bullets flew, striking a 57-year-old man in the head and a 34-year-old woman in the leg around 7 p.m. Sunday. The NYPD said the victims were near Marion Avenue and East 188th Street in Fordham Heights.

Both victims were picked up by medics and transported to St. Barnabas Hospital, where the man was pronounced dead.

The NYPD identified him on Monday as Kevin Jennings.

Law enforcement sources believe both of the victims were innocent bystanders and not the intended targets of the gunfire.

There had been no arrests in connection to the shootings as of Monday afternoon.

