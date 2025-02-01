Man threatens to set mom and son on fire, dumps mystery liquid during bus ride: NYPD

A mother and son's morning bus ride turned violent when police said a stranger threatened to set the two on fire before attacking the woman.

The scary MTA ride happened back on Monday in the Bronx when the 31-year-old mom and her 12-year-old son were on a Bx15 bus in Tremont.

Police said an unidentified man approached the victims around 10:30 a.m. and threatened to set them on fire.

The perp then dumped a mystery liquid onto the woman before slashing both of her hands. The son appeared to suffer no physical injuries during the altercation.

Police said the woman was treated at the scene by medics for minor cuts to her hands.

The assailant, meanwhile, was in the wind. He fled on foot, last seen wearing a grey hooded jacket, blue denim shirt, grey sweatpants and brown boots. Police released surveillance images of the man and his description on Saturday.