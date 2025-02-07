87-year-old beaten, pistol-whipped by 2 men in violent robbery inside Bronx apartment

Police are looking for a pair of men who allegedly forced their way inside an 87-year-old's Bronx apartment, then pistol-whipped and robbed him, leaving him bloodied and bruised — but not too shaken to share his story.

The attack happened at the Mitchel Houses in Mott Haven. The victim, who did not wish to share his identity, said it all started with a knock at the door.

He thought it might be his insurance company was delivering much needed help for his injured back. He peered through the peephole and saw an envelope, leading him to believe it was someone from his insurance company delivering paperwork.

"At the time I opened the door. He pushed me over here to the bed," he told NBC New York.

The victim said he tried to defend himself, but his weathered hands put up no defense. The robbers overpowered him.

"He say, 'No move, no move,'" the victim recalled.

He showed News 4 how the attackers roughed him up, throwing him on the bed and telling him to not look at them or move. The dangerous duo then tied bed sheets around his legs, pilled his arms up behind his back and choked him, the victim recalled.

He said the two kept demanding the same thing.

"I got no money. He say, 'Where the money?'" he said.

The octogenarian pleaded with them to stop the vicious beating, but they continued demanding money from him. Relentless, the strangers ransacked the humble apartment looking for cash, then emptyhanded and frustrated.

"I got no money. I got no money. No dinero," the victim said.

Police said one of the guys then pistol whipped the man. The victim needed several stitches to closed the wounded on his head.

"Lot of blood come out, lot of blood," he said.

With his cat Elliot in one hand and a screwdriver in the other for protection, the man is worried the attackers will return.

"I be afraid every time I go there," said the man.

The robbers took his wallet, cash and a cellphone. Police said they were last seen taking off in a 2018 black Honda SUV.