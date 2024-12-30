Newborn baby abandoned in tote bag outside Bronx building: police

A newborn baby was discovered over the weekend in the Bronx, abandoned and left inside a tote bag, police said.

The baby was found early Sunday morning outside a home on Reverend James A Polite Avenue in the East Tremont neighborhood.

The infant was wrapped in a blanket inside the tote bag, according to the NYPD.

Authorities believe the baby is only a few days old. The newborn was taken to a hospital and was said to be in good health.

Police released surveillance images of the person suspected of abandoning the baby over the weekend.

The state of New York has a safe haven law, or the Abandoned Infant Protection Act, where are a parent can abandon "a newborn baby up to 30 days of age anonymously and without fear of prosecution -- if the baby is abandoned in a safe manner." In the case of the law, the parent must abandon the baby in a safe location, such as a hospital, staffed police station, or staffed fire station, provided they also notify an "appropriate person," according to the Office of Children and Family Services.

More information on New York's Abandoned Infant Protection Act is available by calling 1-866-505-SAFE (7233).